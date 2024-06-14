From filming in Lucknow to Sophia College in Mumbai, it was truly a fantastic experience: Hina Khan on filming Amazon miniTV’s Namacool

Mumbai, 14 June 2024: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the bromance dramedy series Namacool. Set in the bustling streets of Lucknow, the series follows the lives of two best friends, Mayank and Piyush, as they enter their second year of college. In a bid to discover the true essence of manhood, they land in a series of hilarious misfortunes that set their life spiraling into chaos. Featuring a dynamic cast including Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul, Abhishek Bajaj, Faisal Malik, Hina Khan, and Anushka Kaushik in pivotal roles, Namacool has garnered widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike.

Anushka Kaushik, who plays the role of a rising content creator Minty, shared her experience shooting for the series. She said, “I was unfamiliar with everyone in the cast since I hadn’t worked with them before. When I shot the first scene, which happened to be a kissing scene, I was unsure about how to approach it as I was still getting to know my fellow cast members. However, when we came together on set, our goal was to ensure the success of the series. We all had a wonderful time shooting in Lucknow. We shared great food, loud laughter, and happiness. Working with Ritam, our director, has not only been professionally rewarding but has also led to a lifelong friendship, all thanks to Namacool.”

Hina Khan, who plays Rubiya, discusses her favorite scene from Namacool, sharing “Honestly, it is difficult to share any particular moment from the series, the entire shoot was truly unforgettable. From filming in Lucknow to Sophia College in Mumbai, it was truly a fantastic experience. The cast and crew were delightful to work with, as every one of them provided unwavering support throughout the shoot.”

Namacool is now streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.