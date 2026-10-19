From Olympic Dreams to a Quest for Revenge: Prime Video’s MX Original Duniya Ki Thain Thain is Set to take Audiences on a Turbulent Ride; Trailer Out Now

Mumbai, 19 October 2026: Prime Video, India’s largest streaming service for exclusive Originals, today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming MX Original Duniya Ki Thain Thain, a gripping drama that explores the devastating consequences of love, betrayal, and revenge. Conceptualised and Produced by Sachin Pandey, Directed by Sumit Chawla and written by Nitin Keswani, the series is produced by Bombay Show Studios, and stars Rishabh Jaiswal and Dipali Sharma in lead roles. Set in the politically charged town of Shaktipur, the series follows Vikas, a young man whose life takes a dark turn following a betrayal that sets him on an unexpected path.

The trailer traces Vikas Kumar’s (Rishabh Jaiswal) transformation from a hopeful young shooter into the formidable Vicky Bhaiya. After risking everything to save the love of his life, Vaishnavi Chaturvedi (Dipali Sharma), the daughter of a powerful MLA, Vikas finds himself imprisoned, only to have his trust shattered when she turns against him in court. Years later, their paths cross again, but the equations have changed. Now a Superintendent of Police, Vaishnavi is tasked with bringing Vicky Bhaiya to justice, setting the stage for a tense face-off shaped by their shared past, broken trust, and an unresolved desire for retribution.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “Duniya Ki Thain Thain is a rooted, heartland story where romance and betrayal collide, setting off a chain of high-stakes drama. Led by Rishabh Jaiswal’s powerful performance, the series brings together intense emotions, complex relationships and a gripping tale of revenge. It is an emotionally charged story that draws its strength from its setting, its characters and the choices that change their lives forever.” On playing Vikas/Vicky Bhaiya, Rishabh Jaiswal shared, “What drew me to Vikas was the contrast between who he is at the beginning and the person he eventually becomes. He starts as a young man with a clear ambition, a family he can count on, and a love he believes in. But when the foundations of his world begin to crumble, his hopes give way to anger, disillusionment, and a need to confront the past. Exploring the starkly different facets of this character was a fascinating and an emotionally demanding journey. I hope audiences connect with the vulnerabilities, contradictions, and transformation that define him.” Sharing her experience of playing Vaishnavi, Dipali Sharma added, “Vaishnavi is a character shaped by privilege and power, but her journey is not as straightforward as it may seem. Her relationship with Vikas brings emotions and choices into her life that she cannot simply walk away from. Playing her meant navigating a complicated mix of love, conflict, and conviction, especially as she finds herself standing opposite someone who was once such an important part of her life. What makes her journey intriguing is the tension between her personal past and the responsibilities she carries in the present.” Mr. Sachin Pandey, Producer, Bombay Show Studios, said, “At Bombay Show Studios, we have always believed that the most compelling stories are those that stay with you long after they end, because somewhere within them, you identify with that part of the human experience. Duniya Ki Thain Thain grew from the thought of how one moment of betrayal can change the course of a life, and how the choices we make in the aftermath can shape who we become. Through Vikas and Vaishnavi, we wanted to explore the complexities of love, the weight of broken trust, and the fine line between seeking justice and retribution. We hope audiences connect with the emotions that drive these characters, even as their choices take them down unexpected paths.”

The MX Original Duniya Ki Thain Thain will stream for free from October 22, 2026 on Prime Video and on the MX Player Android app, refreshed with a new identity – MX Player by Prime Video, India’s leading free, premium, ad-supported video streaming service, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, and Fire TV.