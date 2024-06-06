Garware Hi-Tech Films Launches its Paint Protection Film Application Studio in Noida

Noida, 6th June 2024 – Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. (GHFL), a leading player in the Speciality film industry, proudly announces the grand opening of its cutting-edge Paint Protection Film Application Studio in Noida. This milestone marks a significant expansion in GHFL’s commitment to delivering superior vehicle protection solutions, further cementing its leadership in innovation. The inauguration of the Noida studio was graced by Mr. Dharmender Kapoor, Vice President GHFL, Mr. Arjun Kapoor Suri, General Manager GHFL, joining them was Mr. Pravin Pillai – Head of Marketing GHFL, Mr. Hrithik Batra – Revamp Bros, Studio owner.

With an illustrious legacy spanning 90 years, Garware Hi-Tech has become synonymous with excellence in the Indian manufacturing sector. As the world’s No. 1* fully integrated ‘Chip to Film’ technology company, GHFL stands at the forefront of technological advancement, producing high-performance films that cater to the Indian & global market. The company’s products are exported to over 100 countries, underscoring its international acclaim and dedication to quality.

The new Paint Protection Film Studio will feature GHFL’s latest product offerings, designed to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry. These high-tech films provide unparalleled protection, enhancing the durability and aesthetics of vehicles while ensuring superior performance. As part of its ambitious growth strategy, GHFL plans to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market presence in India. The Noida studio is a strategic move to bring advanced paint protection solutions closer to customers, offering them the best-in-class services and products.