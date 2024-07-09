Mumbai, 9 July 2024: – Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is set to captivate audiences with its eclectic roster of international shows, offering unforgettable entertainment for July. From soapy dramas to heart-pounding romances and laugh-out-loud comedy, each show will transport viewers to different corners of the world, bringing diverse cultures, emotions, settings, and adventures right to their screens. Available in Original, and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, under “miniTV Imported,” the exciting slate for this month features globally celebrated titles, including Gen Z, Almost Famous, My Deskmate, Girlfriend, and Still 17.

Delve into the secrets of traditional Chinese medicine, and explore the complexities of life, family, and health with Gen Z, or sign up for a backstage pass into the high-stakes world of the music industry with Almost Famous, showcasing the unrelenting passion and grit of aspiring artists amidst a budding love story. My Deskmate offers a delightful journey back to the innocence and camaraderie of school days, highlighting the romance between an idol and his fan girl. Girlfriend explores the quirky love life of a woman hired to pretend she has a crush on a CEO, only for it to become her reality. Lastly, Still 17 presents a tale of the rediscovery and resilience of a woman who awakens from a coma finding herself emotionally stuck in her teenage years and navigating adulthood with a newfound perspective.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, shared, “We are thrilled to unveil the July slate of international shows on Amazon miniTV, which underscores our commitment to meeting the growing demand for global content in local languages for free. Shows of Korean, Mandarin, and Turkish origins have struck a chord with Indian audiences for their unique storytelling and cultural richness. By presenting these international shows in Original, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, we aim to provide an immersive and inclusive viewing experience that transcends cultural boundaries and connects with viewers on a personal level.”

The international shows will stream in Original, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, exclusively on ‘Amazon miniTV Imported’ for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, and Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.