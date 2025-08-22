Go Cheese Co-Powers Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer Chapter 5

Mumbai, 22 August 2025: Go Cheese, one of India’s most loved cheese brands, is proud to announce its association with the ongoing season of Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 5. Known for celebrating young talents and heartfelt family moments, this partnership brings together the vibrant spirit of the show and the delicious indulgence of Go Cheese, creating a powerful synergy for family audiences.

Premiered on 19th July, Super Dancer Chapter 5 promises high-octane entertainment, emotional moments and phenomenal performances by exceptionally talented young dancers, many of whom have already built a strong following on social media. The season’s unique theme dives deep into the beautiful bond between mothers and children, with moms portrayed as the ultimate cheerleaders supporting their kids’ dreams.

This theme perfectly aligns with Go Cheese’s brand ethos. Whether it’s crafting the perfect cheesy snack or enjoying quality time over indulgent meals, Go Cheese continues to be a favourite among families, especially mothers who seek joy and quality in every bite. The partnership reinforces Go Cheese’s positioning as the go-to brand for enhancing everyday meals and special moments alike.

Commenting on the association, Ms. Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods Ltd., said: “Go Cheese has always been about bringing families together through great taste and shared moments. Our association with Super Dancer Chapter 5 is a natural extension of our connection with modern families, especially mothers who strive to nurture talent and celebrate their children’s uniqueness. We are thrilled to be part of a show that combines entertainment, emotion, and inspiration, all values that resonate deeply with our brand.”

Throughout the ongoing season, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV, viewers can look forward to creative brand integrations featuring Go Cheese. These may include branded challenges, snackable content segments, and seamless product placements that highlight how cheese can elevate family meals and fun occasions.

As Super Dancer Chapter 5 lights up living rooms across the country, this collaboration reflects Go Cheese’s ongoing mission to stay connected with its consumers through engaging storytelling and family-first experiences.