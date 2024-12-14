Gotcha Back by ARB4: A High-Octane Anthem for VALORANT

India, 14th December 2024: Get ready to experience the ultimate gaming anthem brought to life in a highly anticipated music video! After electrifying the crowd with a preview at VALORANT Bunker on November 27 in Mumbai, the release of “Gotcha Back” is set to ignite the gaming community like never before!

“Gotcha Back is an explosion of sound and energy, like VALORANT itself! We let our creativity run wild, fusing hip-hop, rock, and timeless elements from Indian music to create something truly unique. We hope this song gets you pumped up and ready to take on any challenge.” said Or Kribos, composer and co-founder of the creative coalition ARB4, which masterminded the track.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to present Gotcha Back to all the VALORANT players in the region! This track captures the energy, competition, and teamwork that makes VALORANT what it is. We think you’ll really enjoy it, and hope you listen to it while gearing up for your next match!” said Arun Rajappa, Country Manager, India & South Asia, Riot Games.