Greenply Unveils Soulful Song by Udit Narayan “Humein Aage Badhna Aata Hai”

National, 12th January 2024: Greenply proudly announces the release of the heartfelt song “Humein Aage Badhna Aata Hai”, sung by the legendary Padma Bhushan awardee, Shri Udit Narayan, as the official anthem for the second season of Hindustan ki Shaan awards. The song, composed by acclaimed music composer Nilotpal Bora, captures the indispensable role of carpenters in designing beautiful spaces around us.

“Humein Aage Badhna Aata Hai” is a lyrical celebration of the indispensable role played by carpenters in shaping the spaces we occupy. The song encapsulates the spirit of growth within the carpenter and contractor community, highlighting their hard work and success. The resonating lines, “Humne badla hai khudko, humein badlav lana ata hai,” serve as a testament to the transformative journey undertaken by these skilled artisans. The accompanying video visually narrates the inspiring tale of contractors and carpenters, diligently working to bring the dreams of homeowners to life. Through the fusion of technology and inventive solutions, the craftsmen breathe life into the visions of these homes.

With Hindustan ki Shaan Season 2, Greenply is set to honour exceptional craftsmanship and spotlight outstanding contributions in interior design. The season promises to be a grand celebration, applauding hard work and skills of contractors and carpenters nationwide.

Going beyond recognition, Greenply aims to cultivate camaraderie within the carpentry community, fostering a space for the exchange of innovative ideas and practices. Hindustan ki Shaan awards is a tribute to the heartbeat of the interior design industry, exemplifying the brand’s unwavering commitment to recognizing and celebrating the tireless efforts of contractors and carpenters who embody a progressive outlook toward growth.

Mr. Manoj Tulsian, CEO & Joint Managing Director of Greenply Industries, shared his perspective on the launch, stating, “This song is an ode to the craftsmanship of the carpenter community that not only builds structures but also weaves stories. The second season of ‘Hindustan ki Shaan’ awards signifies our commitment to recognizing the unsung heroes of the interior design industry. It is our privilege to salute their unwavering dedication to their craft.”

To experience and celebrate the craftsmanship of carpenters, listen to the official song of Hindustan ki Shaan Season 2