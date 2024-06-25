“Haan, Ohkay” – A nod to the unconventionality capturing the hearts of the indie music world

Dorwin John, Mumbai’s rising independent music star, unveils his highly anticipated debut EP titled “Haan, Ohkay” today. This three-track offering marks a significant step forward in Dorwin’s burgeoning musical journey, showcasing his captivating songwriting and undeniable talent.

The “Haan, Ohkay” EP features a captivating collection of songs, including “Naksha,” “Moze,” and the title track “Haan, Ohkay.” Each track promises a unique sonic experience, brimming with Dorwin’s signature blend of contemporary Indian music and heartfelt storytelling.

Adding to the allure of Dorwin John’s “Haan, Ohkay ” EP is the captivating artwork, crafted by the talented Rishik Raj. Known for his dynamic photography and directorial finesse, Raj infuses each visual element with vibrant hues and contemporary flair, perfectly complementing the EP’s eclectic soundscape. His work captures the essence of emotion and energy, mirroring the raw emotion and creative fervour of Dorwin’s music.

A Breakout Artist with a Dedicated Following

At just 24 years old, Dorwin has already carved a distinct path for himself in the Indian Independent music scene. His captivating compositions and distinctive vocals have garnered him a loyal fanbase, eager to experience his musical evolution.

In 2023, Dorwin made a splash with the release of his debut solo singles, “Aasha,” “Jaga De,” “Gaya Gaya,” and “Parinaam.” These captivating tracks collectively amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify alone, showcasing Dorwin’s ability to connect with listeners on a large scale.

From Festival Stages to Intimate Sessions

Dorwin’s captivating stage presence has further cemented his place within the Indian music landscape. In 2023, he took the stage at the coveted Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune, captivating audiences with his undeniable charisma. He also played a pivotal role in the live shows celebrating the launch of Ritviz’s critically acclaimed album “Mimmi,” performing across Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Bhubaneswar, and Nagpur. Additionally, Dorwin’s talent shone brightly during an intimate set at Sofar Sessions, Mumbai, held in October 2023.

A Voice Beyond Solo Endeavours

Dorwin’s influence extends beyond the realm of independent music. His remarkable voice became the soundtrack for Netflix India’s official promotional video for the fifth and final season of the global phenomenon Money Heist, a testament to his versatility as a vocalist.

As Dorwin John continues to refine his craft and explore new creative avenues, his unique blend of musicality and storytelling promises to enthral audiences worldwide. The “Haan, Ohkay” EP serves as a captivating introduction to this rising star, offering a glimpse into the sonic universe he is poised to create.