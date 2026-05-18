Hakimpara NrityaMalancha Siliguri Announces ‘GATI 2026’ – A Three-Day Festival of Indian Classical Dance and Music

May 18 | Siliguri, West Bengal: Hakimpara NrityaMalancha Siliguri is all set to present “GATI 2026”, its prestigious annual Festival of Indian Classical Dance and Music, from 5th to 7th June 2026 at Dinabandhu Mancha, Siliguri, beginning daily from 5:30 PM onwards.
Organised under the guidance of renowned Guru and Founder Vidushi Sangita Chaki, the festival has been celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage for the past 42 years, making it one of the region’s most respected platforms for Indian classical performing arts.
Derived from the Sanskrit word meaning movement and rhythm, GATI embodies the spirit of Indian classical traditions through an immersive showcase of dance, music, and folk artistry. The three-day cultural celebration will feature acclaimed artists, distinguished musicians, and vibrant performances representing diverse classical forms from across India.
The festival will also host a special evening dedicated to Indian classical instrumental and vocal music featuring celebrated maestros:
- Sitar: Pt. Sandeep Neogi
- Sarod: Pt. Sunondo Mukherjee
- Tabla: Pt. Subir Thakur, Pt. Subir Adhikari & Shri Riju Saha
- Harmonium & Vocal: Pt. Sourav Chakraborty
GATI Festival 2026 – Day Wise Highlights
5th June 2026 | Day 1
The inaugural evening will begin with devotional and classical presentations including:
- Ganesh Vandana
- Guest Felicitation
- Maha Ganapati Shlokam
- Pushpanjali
- Nagendra Haray Shiva Stotram
- Ananda Nartana Ganapati Kirtanam
- Jatiswaram
- Tillana
- Provincial Folk Dances from Different States
Guest Artist: Shri Rahul Dev (Kathak, Agartala)
6th June 2026 | Day 2
The second day will feature an elaborate Kathak repertoire and traditional rhythmic compositions including:
- Shiva Vandana
- Felicitation Ceremony
- Guru Charanam in Trital
- Trital Sidhya Nritya
- Jhaptal Sudha Nritya
- Darbari Tarana
- Ektal Shudhyo Nritya
- Rupak Sudhyo Nritya
- Chautal Sudha Nritya
- Trital Sudhya Nritya
- Thumri
- Provincial Folk Dances from Different States
Guest Artist: Shri Shuvojit Dutta (Kathak, Kolkata)
7th June 2026 | Grand Finale
The concluding evening will present three major Indian classical dance traditions performed by eminent artists:
- Bharatanatyam: Vidwan P. Praveen Kumar
- Kathak: Vidushi Gauri Diwakar
- Odissi: Vidushi Puspita Mishra
Hakimpara NrityaMalancha Siliguri warmly invites art lovers, students, cultural enthusiasts, and patrons of Indian classical traditions to witness this grand celebration of rhythm, grace, music, and heritage.
RSVP
Vidushi Sangita Chaki
Founder, NrityaMalancha Siliguri
Contact: 9434006943
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