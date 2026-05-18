Hakimpara NrityaMalancha Siliguri Announces ‘GATI 2026’ – A Three-Day Festival of Indian Classical Dance and Music

May 18 | Siliguri, West Bengal: Hakimpara NrityaMalancha Siliguri is all set to present “GATI 2026”, its prestigious annual Festival of Indian Classical Dance and Music, from 5th to 7th June 2026 at Dinabandhu Mancha, Siliguri, beginning daily from 5:30 PM onwards.

Organised under the guidance of renowned Guru and Founder Vidushi Sangita Chaki, the festival has been celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage for the past 42 years, making it one of the region’s most respected platforms for Indian classical performing arts.

Derived from the Sanskrit word meaning movement and rhythm, GATI embodies the spirit of Indian classical traditions through an immersive showcase of dance, music, and folk artistry. The three-day cultural celebration will feature acclaimed artists, distinguished musicians, and vibrant performances representing diverse classical forms from across India.

The festival will also host a special evening dedicated to Indian classical instrumental and vocal music featuring celebrated maestros:

Sitar: Pt. Sandeep Neogi

Pt. Sandeep Neogi Sarod: Pt. Sunondo Mukherjee

Pt. Sunondo Mukherjee Tabla: Pt. Subir Thakur, Pt. Subir Adhikari & Shri Riju Saha

Pt. Subir Thakur, Pt. Subir Adhikari & Shri Riju Saha Harmonium & Vocal: Pt. Sourav Chakraborty

GATI Festival 2026 – Day Wise Highlights

5th June 2026 | Day 1

The inaugural evening will begin with devotional and classical presentations including:

Ganesh Vandana

Guest Felicitation

Maha Ganapati Shlokam

Pushpanjali

Nagendra Haray Shiva Stotram

Ananda Nartana Ganapati Kirtanam

Jatiswaram

Tillana

Provincial Folk Dances from Different States

Guest Artist: Shri Rahul Dev (Kathak, Agartala)

6th June 2026 | Day 2

The second day will feature an elaborate Kathak repertoire and traditional rhythmic compositions including:

Shiva Vandana

Felicitation Ceremony

Guru Charanam in Trital

Trital Sidhya Nritya

Jhaptal Sudha Nritya

Darbari Tarana

Ektal Shudhyo Nritya

Rupak Sudhyo Nritya

Chautal Sudha Nritya

Trital Sudhya Nritya

Thumri

Provincial Folk Dances from Different States

Guest Artist: Shri Shuvojit Dutta (Kathak, Kolkata)

7th June 2026 | Grand Finale

The concluding evening will present three major Indian classical dance traditions performed by eminent artists:

Bharatanatyam: Vidwan P. Praveen Kumar

Vidwan P. Praveen Kumar Kathak: Vidushi Gauri Diwakar

Vidushi Gauri Diwakar Odissi: Vidushi Puspita Mishra

Hakimpara NrityaMalancha Siliguri warmly invites art lovers, students, cultural enthusiasts, and patrons of Indian classical traditions to witness this grand celebration of rhythm, grace, music, and heritage.

RSVP

Vidushi Sangita Chaki

Founder, NrityaMalancha Siliguri

Contact: 9434006943

NrityaMalancha Siliguri

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