Harmony in Cosmos: Bridging Art, Architecture and Ancient Wisdom

Rang Mirage Art Gallery, hosted an interactive Panel Discussion with renowned architects and artists on how harmony is created in a space using the art, architecture and ancient. The Panelists included renowned architect Swanzal Kak Kapoor, upcoming architect Pragya Bharti and the famous artist Gopal Namjoshi. The discussion was moderated by Author & Architect Suneet Paul alongwith Artist, Curator and Founder of the gallery, Adhvika Agarwal

The discussion delved into how art intersects with architecture in the pursuit of harmony in the cosmos. It turned out to be very exciting and informative, involving, both the experienced as well as the young professionals in the field. “Architects have the power to create spaces that resonate with the fundamental rhythms of the universe, integrating art adds another layer of richness to the exploration of harmony in the cosmos from an architectural perspective. Art has always been intertwined with architecture, serving as a means of expression, storytelling, and cultural reflection”, said Adhvika Agarwal, Artist, Curator and Founder of Rang Mirage Art Gallery.