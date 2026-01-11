Harshvardhan Rane resumes the shoot for ‘Silaa’ in Vietnam

Mumbai, Jan 11: After kicking in the New Year 2026, actor Harshvardhan Rane is back in work mode as he has resumed the shoot for his highly-awaited next “Silaa” in Vietnam.

Sharing his professional update on social media, Harshvardhan uploaded a couple of lovely glimpses from his time in the country, which included some stylish selfies and a few photos of the bird-eye view of the beautiful landscape.

“Back to #Vietnam for…#Silaa the film shoot (film camera shoot) (sic)”, Harshvardhan penned the caption.

In August last year, Harshvardhan concluded the Kashmir schedule for “Silaa”.

Commemorating his “last day” of shooting in Kashmir, he posted a series of images from the valley on his Insta.

For the caption, he simply wrote, “Last day Kashmir today! #Silaa 3rd schedule.”

He will be seen sharing screen space with Sadia Khateeb, the leading lady of the drama, and ‘Bigg Boss 18’ winner Karanveer Mehra, the antagonist in the project, made under the direction of Omung Kumar.

Touted to be an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, “Silaa” has been presented by Zee Studios.

Produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, the movie has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Over and above ‘Silaa”, Harshvardhan has also been roped in to be a part of the ‘Force’ franchise.

The ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor is expected to start filming for the drama from March.

In November, Harshvardhan took to social media and posted a still of himself seeking blessings at the Trimbakeshwar Temple near Nashik, and wrote, “’John Abraham locks Harshvardhan Rane for taking ‘FORCE’ franchise forward, under him’. All I can do at this moment is thank this angel of a man called John sir, while I look upwards and thank who ever is doing this from up there. cant wait to begin shoot in March 2026. No other details till I begin the shoot”.

