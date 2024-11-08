Historical entertainer Tenali Rama launches on Sony SAB this December

Mumbai, November 08, 2024: Sony SAB announces the return of the legendary Tenali Rama on television as the highly anticipated show gears up for a launch this December. The show marks the celebration of an Indian icon Tenali, as he faces the greatest challenge of his life.

Once a revered advisor to the king of Vijaynagar, Tenali is now a fallen hero who is ostracised and faces the wrath of the citizens. Known for his great wit, humour, signature charm, Tenali finds his purpose and makes his way back to Vijaynagar to save the kingdom from a looming threat. Armed with more than just his cleverness, Tenali returns with layers of empathy and emotional depth making him more human than ever before.