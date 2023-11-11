HOSMAT Tryst with ICC Tournaments in Bengaluru

Bengaluru(INDIA) 11 November 2023- Some key players who have been treated at HOSMAT are Mohammad Hussain, SMH Kirmani, Lance Klusner, Andrew Flintoff, Nayan Mongia, John Wright, VVS Lakshman, Gautham Gambhir, R P Singh, Paul Collinwood, Javagal Srinath Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sunil Joshi, Ajith Wadekar, G R Vishwanath, Manoj Prabhakar & many others.

HOSMAT spelt fully reads as Hospital for Orthopaedics, SPORTS MEDICINE, Arthritis, and Accident Trauma. The founder of HOSMAT Hospital is Dr Thomas Chandy, who is an experienced Orthopedic Surgeon (American Board Certified) and, he has fellowship in Sports Medicine from the University of Oklahoma, US, and was working in the US for 16 yrs. Since 1993, the hospital is providing the Medical Services to the Karnataka State Cricket Association and playing a major role in the rehabilitation of injured players.

The hospital is fully equipped and has handled various Indian and International players injuries, the hospital has a State of Art Physiotherapy dept to treat players. The Hospital can boast of the best equipment for sports-related injuries and is the closest hospital to the stadium and to the team hotel.

It has Specialists & 2 Neuro Surgeons, 250 beds, and 12 OTs. It also has a high-resolution MRI, CT scanner, and Ultra Sound X-ray Fluoroscopy (C- Arms), which is available 10 minutes from the stadium.

At the Chinnaswamy stadium, doctors and staff from the hospital are stationed in the Players’ Medical Room (PMR) with 2 consultants in Orthopaedics and Emergency Medicine, One anaesthesia consultant. Well qualified Staff nurses and attenders.

The hospital also provides all the emergency equipment, which are needed during the matches, like a Portable digital x-ray machine, Portable Ventilator, Oxygen cylinders, Defibrillator, Cardiac Monitor, Pulse oximeter, and other basic equipment to check the BP and temperature. Suturing sets, Dressing sets, Splints of various sizes and Knee brace, spine braces arm slings, hand splints, etc.,

Says Dr Thomas Chandy, “On the match day 5 staff are on the ground near the boundary line and these staff are stationed to attend emergencies in the playing arena”. Dr Chandy goes on to say, “This team is comprising of One Emergency Medicine specialist Four trained Paramedics/Stretcher bearers well trained in trauma care/emergency department. As per the ICC guidelines, Drs and Staff are equipped with Spine Board, Cervical Collar of different Sizes. Intubation set, Laryngoscope, Defibrillator, Oxygen Cylinder 0f 10 L, Ambu bag”.

AMBULANCES:

The Hospital also provides 2 Advanced Cardiac Life Support Ambulances (ACLS) meant only for players.

This ACLS ambulance is manned by one trained paramedic along with a qualified nurse and a driver.

The hospital also provides Basic Life Support (BLS) with a dedicated ambulance meant for the Senior Members of KSCA.

The Hospital is equipped with a Dexa Scan which determines the fat distribution, and bone strength/bone density in the body. All the members of Indian Cricketers both Men and Women have undergone Dexa scan in the year 2018 and 2019. To name a few MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and among Women Harmanpet Kaur, Mithali raj… Based on the Dexa Scan report the nutritionist of the team will prescribe the diet to each player.

In a nutshell the hospital is the best equipped to take of players Injuries and medical problems at Chinnaswamy stadium during all the international matches and since 1993 it is giving the best services. The hospital has given the medical services at Chinnaswamy stadium for the three World Cups 1996 quarterfinal match between India and Pakistan, 2011 for all the world cup matches played at Chinnaswamy both Men and Women and now in 2023, the hospital is going to cover all the matches including the practice sessions. The hospital has also taken care of spectators’ cricket ball injuries during the international matches.