I could never have imagined that someone could do such a thing on Ke Sera Sera”, says Boney Kapoor

Brace yourselves for a blockbuster weekend as Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will be welcoming its very first guest of the season. Taking a trip down memory lane, the show will commemorate the cinematic legacy of the eminent filmmaker and producer, Boney Kapoor, in the ‘Boney Kapoor Special’ episode. The dance floor will come alive with amazing performances to the beats of some chart-topping songs from Boney Kapoor’s iconic films. From timeless melodies that defined an era to foot-tapping numbers that still rule playlists today, the contestants will take everyone on a mesmerizing journey through Boney Kapoor’s illustrious career spanning over 43 years.

Rising star Adrija Sinha has been setting new benchmarks with her unparalleled talent week after week. In the ‘Boney Kapoor Special’, taking up judge Malaika Arora’s challenge to try something new, Adrija will be seen performing Salsa for the first time on the song ‘Ke Sera Sera’, with choreographer Akash Thapa. Overwhelmed by the awe-inspiring performance, the judges couldn’t contain their excitement and spontaneously rose from their seats to express their appreciation.

Judge Arshad Warsi, who was stunned by the performance, said, “This girl, when I saw her here on the first day, I thought all the actors, and celebrities are here, these are not dancers. I was not expecting that I would feel any emotions, and then this little child started dancing. My mind went haywire, and I have been hugging her after every performance. Just unreal, Adrija, you are such a fantastic dancer, and Akash, I love you, buddy. Take it from me; your future is incredibly bright, and this is just the beginning of your lives. You have already reached so far at this age; you guys have no idea where you’ll go from here. And remember my words, one day, you’ll look back thinking about this.” Boney Kapoor, who was the producer of the film, Pukar, that featured this song, said, “Absolutely stunning. Fabulous. I want to share something about this; Madhuri ji and Prabhu danced to this song in the movie. Madhuri took 9 days to rehearse this particular song, and then she performed. She was magnificent, absolutely fantastic. I believe that the magic both of you created on stage, I could never have imagined that someone could do such a thing on this song. Absolutely fantastic. It was flawless; not a single beat was wrong, and every moment was clean. And to be flawless in a song of this kind, I think it is impossible. And both of you have done so well, choreographed it so perfectly”.

