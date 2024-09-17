“I’m inspired by the positive impact my own father had on my life.” Says Main Dil Tum Dhadkan lead actor Zohaib Ashraf Siddiqui

Shemaroo Umang is gearing up for the premiere of its highly anticipated new show, ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan.’ This fresh and unique drama is capturing attention with its modern twist on the classic Yashodha story. The show features Radhika Muthukumar in the role of Vrinda, who represents today’s Yashodha, alongside the talented Neelu Vagela as Rajeshwari Agarwal.

Joining these strong female leads is the talented Zohaib Ashraf Siddiqui, who will be seen playing Keshav Agarwal. Keshav is portrayed as a loving, emotional, and work-focused family man who is dedicated to maintaining harmony at home and adores children.

Zohaib Ashraf Siddiqui shared his excitement about the role, saying, “While the importance of a mother in a child’s life is often emphasized, it’s crucial to also recognize the father’s role. My character, Keshav, is committed to being the best father he can be, especially since he only discovered his son’s existence after seven years. Now that he knows, he’s determined to provide everything for him. This is my first time playing a father on screen, and although it’s a new experience for me, I’m inspired by the positive impact my own father had on my life. I hope my portrayal of Keshav feels authentic and connects with the audience.”

The show’s latest promo teases a dramatic plot twist: Vrinda, who has raised a child for seven years believing he is her biological son, must face a legal and emotional battle when it’s revealed that the child is actually Keshav’s son. This revelation sets the stage for a gripping narrative.

Tune in to ‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ from 16th September and follow this engaging story, airing Monday to Saturday at 8:30 PM, only on Shemaroo Umang.