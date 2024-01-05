Infiniti Mall, Malad to host an art exhibition – ‘Art Aura’

 Mumbai’s leading shopping, entertainment and food destination, Infiniti Mall (a division of K Raheja Realty) and L.S. Raheja School of Art welcomes visitors for ‘Art Aura’ – an art exhibition celebrating 70 glorious years of Arts & Crafts Education Society.

The exhibition will feature engaging activities such as block print workshop, printmaking workshop, stencils workshop and more. Visitors are also given an opportunity to browse through an illuminating lineup of artwork such as paintings, sculptures, paper quilling art and craft, 3D artworks and much more. Students, faculty members and alumni of L.S. Raheja School of Art will also be seen participating in the exhibition.

Details:

Date – 8th to 14th January 2024

Time – 11 am to 9.30 pm

Venue – Infiniti Mall Malad, Malad, Mindspace, Malad West, Mumbai

Chief Guest: Mr. Prabhakar Wairkar, an eminent painter, cartoonist, caricaturist and illustrator will inaugurate the art exhibition on 9th January at 4 pm. He has featured in the ‘Eminent Cartoonist of India’ documentary and also illustrated the autobiography of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

Date

Time

Program Schedule

8th January 2024

11 am onwards

Display of artwork and art installation

9th January 2014

4 to 6 pm

Inauguration by Chief Guest Mr. Prabhakar Wairkar, an eminent painter, cartoonist, caricaturist and illustrator

10th January 2024

11 am to 9.30 pm

Exhibition on view

4 to 6 pm

Block print workshop

11th January 2024

11 am to 9.30 pm

Exhibition on view

4 to 6 pm

Printmaking workshop

12th January 2024

11 am to 9.30 pm

Exhibition on view

4 to 6 pm

Stencils workshop

13th January 2024

11 am to 9.30 pm

Exhibition on view

4 to 6 pm

Calligraphy workshop

14th January 2024

11 am to 9 pm

Exhibition on view

4 to 6 pm

Paper quilling workshop

