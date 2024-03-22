Infiniti Mall to host Atul Khatri for an unmissable stand-up comedy show

March 22, 2024 Mansi Praharaj entertainment 0

Pic - Atul Khatri at Infiniti Mall Malad

Infiniti Mall is gearing up to welcome eminent comedian Atul Khatri for an unmissable standup comedy show at their Malad location. With the comedian’s magnetic presence, clever punchlines and flawless on-stage timing, the show is expected to engulf the atmosphere with bouts of laughter.

Having a solid presence on social media platforms, he was the only Indian comic to perform at the Hong Kong International Comedy Festival. His standup special- ‘The Happiest Ending,’ part of the illustrious “COMEDIANS Of The World” featuring 47 comedians from 13 countries worldwide, garnered critics’ appreciation.

Details:

Date – 31th March, 2024

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue – Open-air terrace, Infiniti Mall, Malad

