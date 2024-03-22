Infiniti Mall is gearing up to welcome eminent comedian Atul Khatri for an unmissable stand–up comedy show at their Malad location. With the comedian’s magnetic presence, clever punchlines and flawless on-stage timing, the show is expected to engulf the atmosphere with bouts of laughter.

Having a solid presence on social media platforms, he was the only Indian comic to perform at the Hong Kong International Comedy Festival. His stand–up special- ‘The Happiest Ending,’ part of the illustrious “COMEDIANS Of The World” featuring 47 comedians from 13 countries worldwide, garnered critics’ appreciation.

Details:

Date – 31th March, 2024

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue – Open-air terrace, Infiniti Mall, Malad