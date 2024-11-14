Ishq Jabariya Actress Siddhi Sharma Speaks on Children’s Day : “Kids have this incredible ability to make everything seem brighter and simpler”

As children’s day approaches Siddhi Sharma, who plays the beloved character Gulki in the show Ishq Jabariya on Sun Neo, shares her thoughts on the joy and wonder that children bring into our lives. Children’s Day is a time to appreciate the innocence and happiness that children spread and to remember the carefree spirit of our own childhoods.

Siddhi Sharma says, “Children’s Day always brings back memories of the pure joy and innocence that kids bring into the world. Growing up with my younger siblings, I remember how we would laugh together and play without a care. As a child, I was full of energy, always asking questions and dreaming big, and I try to hold onto that curiosity and wonder even as an adult. Kids have this incredible ability to make everything seem brighter and simpler. On this special day, let’s celebrate their beautiful spirit and remember to never lose our inner child!”

Ishq Jabariya, airing on Sun Neo at 7:30 PM, is an engaging love story centred around Gulki, a determined young woman with big aspirations. The show boasts a stellar cast, including Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay Khurana in key roles, bringing depth and emotion to this captivating narrative.

