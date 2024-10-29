“It’s constructed from bits and pieces of our own first love stories”: Guneet Monga Kapoor on connecting with young hearts with Amazon MX Player’s Gutar Gu S2

Mumbai, 29 October, 2024: Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming platform, recently released the heartwarming teen romance series Gutar Gu S2 amid much anticipation. The show takes viewers back to the lives of Ritu and Anuj, following their journey as they navigate the complexities of young love. After the resounding success of its debut season, the series returns to delve deeper into the challenges of adulting, highlighting the emotional nuances of relationships amidst the trials of growing up. Created and directed by Saqib Pandor and produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Oscar-winning production house, Sikhya Entertainment, Gutar Gu S2 features Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur, who reprise their roles as Anuj and Ritu, respectively, bringing their beloved characters to life in the latest season.

Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor reveals what makes Gutar Gu S2 truly special, sharing, “The young cast brings such authenticity and spirit to this project. It started as a short film in 2021, titled Gupt Gyaan, and has grown with overwhelming demand, evolving into a series that is close to all our hearts. It’s constructed from bits and pieces of our own first love stories. With Amazon MX Player’s support, we’re thrilled to explore how Ritu and Anuj tackle adulting together. It’s rewarding to create a show where our audiences grow up with us, as Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur take on new challenges.”

Guneet further elaborates on the relatability factor of the series, stating, “Gutar Gu captures the pure emotions of innocence and love. In a content-saturated world, it feels like a breath of fresh air, staying true to the simplicity of first relationships. Director Saqib Pandor and the team have woven everyday moments of love into each episode, highlighting relatable challenges and complex parent-child dynamics. The series is all heart, and much of this relatability stems from Vishesh and Ashlesha’s performances. Gutar Gu isn’t just about first love. It’s about many firsts, and we are thrilled to expand this story for audiences across India.”

Don’t miss out on the second chapter of Ritu and Anuj’s love story as Gutar Gu S2 is now available to stream for free on Amazon’s video platform! Dive into the drama and laughter through mobile apps, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.