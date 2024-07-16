Jigar Saraiya & Aditya Gadhvi release ‘Diamond Ni’ after Orry’s reel goes Viral

Hold onto your headphones, music lovers! The dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar are back with a bang, bringing you their latest masterpiece, “Diamond Ni”. Featuring the incredible vocals by Jigar Saraiya and the phenomenal Aditya Gadhvi, who rocked the charts last year with Khalasi, the track is set to become your new favourite jam. If you remember, Orry recently posted a reel from the Ambani wedding on the song that went viral. Netizens kept asking about where they could find the song! Well, the good news is it’s here now!

Masterfully blending the rich textures of Gujarati folk music with modern pop, ‘Diamond Ni’ is all about appreciating the simple, natural beauty around us, wrapped in lively beats and an infectious melody.

Composed by the musical gems Sachin-Jigar, the track opens with a catchy hook that sets the tone for a toe-tapping and head-bobbing experience. The heartfelt lyrics, penned by the talented Priya Saraiya, speak directly to the soul, and are a poetic ode to natural beauty, painting a picture of simplicity and admiration, making you see the world through a lens of unfiltered joy. With the impeccable voices of Jigar Saraiya and Aditya Gadhvi bringing the composition to life, this fusion of traditional Gujarati folk music with modern pop beats are sure to get the listeners dancing and singing along.

Jigar Saraiya, adding charm to the melody with his voice and composition, shares, “From the first time we heard the melody we knew ‘Diamond Ni’ was special. We’re always committed to making Gujarati (music) global, and this fusion allowed us to experiment and create something truly unique. From the moment you press play, it grabs you by the soul and doesn’t let go. We hope it brings as much joy to listeners as it did to us while creating it.” Sharing his excitement Aditya Gadhvi, known for his powerful vocals, adds, “Being part of ‘Diamond Ni’ and working alongside the maestro’s Sachin-Jigar has been an absolute thrill for me. Priya ji has written a beautiful song. Collaborating with such creative minds and bringing my own charm to this vibrant track has been a joyous experience. I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing this musical gem making it a song that everyone can connect with.”

Get ready to dance freely, sing passionately, and embark on an exhilarating musical adventure with this electrifying blend of Sachin-Jigar’s musical genius and Aditya Gadhvi’s mesmerizing voice that will ignite your spirit with its infectious charm and undeniable groove!