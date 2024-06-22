JioCinema Premium announces Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series, ‘PILL’; to premiere on 12th July

JioCinema Premium is all set to premiere Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series PILL on 12th July. The motion poster unveiled gives us a glimpse of a whistleblower’s earnest fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry through a riveting tale of good versus evil. PILL is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Stay tuned to unravel the truth as PILL premieres on 12th July on JioCinema Premium!

