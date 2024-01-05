Journey of Disney Legend Glynis Johns

Jan 5: Glynis Johns is a Welsh actress, singer, and dancer who has starred in many films, television shows, and stage productions. She is best known for her role as Winifred Banks in the Disney classic Mary Poppins, for which she received an Academy Award nomination. She is also one of the few actors who have been named a Disney Legend, an honor bestowed by the Walt Disney Company to those who have made significant contributions to its legacy.

The journey of Glynis Johns from her early beginnings to her rise to fame and her lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Glynis Johns was born on October 5, 1923, in Pretoria, South Africa, to a Welsh father and an English mother. Her father, Mervyn Johns, was a stage and film actor who later became a prominent figure in British cinema. Her mother, Alys Maude Steele-Payne, was a pianist and a drama teacher. Glynis inherited her parents’ talents and began performing at a young age. She made her stage debut at the age of 12 in a pantomime of Robinson Crusoe. She also studied ballet and piano and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Glynis Johns made her film debut in 1938 in the British comedy film South Riding. She then appeared in several films during the 1940s, such as The Halfway House, The Adventures of Tartu, The Sword and the Rose, and Miranda. She also starred in several West End plays, such as Peter Pan, The Circle of Chalk, and The Way Things Go. She gained recognition for her versatility and charm as an actress, as well as for her distinctive husky voice.

In 1952, Glynis Johns moved to Hollywood and signed a contract with Paramount Pictures. She starred in several films for the studio, such as The Court Jester, The Beachcomber, Around the World in 80 Days, and Another Time, Another Place. She also worked with other studios, such as MGM, Warner Bros., and Columbia Pictures. She co-starred with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, such as Danny Kaye, Cary Grant, Sean Connery, and Rock Hudson.

In 1964, Glynis Johns reached the peak of her career when she played Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins. The film was a huge success and became one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Glynis Johns sang the iconic song “Sister Suffragette” and delivered a memorable performance as the suffragette wife of Mr. Banks. She received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role.

After Mary Poppins, Glynis Johns continued to work in films, television, and theatre. She starred in films such as Dear Brigitte, The Spy with a Cold Nose, Lock Up Your Daughters!, Under Milk Wood, and The Vault of Horror. She appeared in TV shows such as Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Batman, The Love Boat, Murder She Wrote, and Cheers. She also returned to Broadway and won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for A Little Night Music in 1973.

In 1991, Glynis Johns was honored by the Walt Disney Company as a Disney Legend for her contribution to the studio’s films. She was one of the first actors to receive this award, along with Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury, and others.

Glynis Johns retired from acting in 1999 after appearing in the film Superstar. She now lives in California and enjoys painting and gardening. She has been married four times and has one son, Gareth Forwood, who is also an actor.

Glynis Johns is a remarkable actress who has left a lasting impression on generations of audiences with her talent and charisma. She is a true Disney Legend who has brought joy and magic to millions of people around the world.

