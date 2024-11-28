Joy or heartbreak Vidya’s delivery takes a dramatic turn in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Mumbai, November 28, 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedi Naye Kissey’ follows the daily struggles and triumphs of the middle-class, Wagle family. In recent episodes, the Sai Darshan Society installs digital locks in all homes, but chaos ensues when Vidya (Sunkanya Surve) goes into labor and the lock on the door jams. As everyone prays to Lord Ganesha for help, a divine moment occurs as a mushak (mouse) appears, and the door miraculously opens, saving Vidya just in time.

In the upcoming episodes, the Wagles rush Vidya to the hospital with Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) driving, but chaos occurs when suddenly Radhika (Bharati Achrekar) suffers an Alzheimer’s attack and cannot recognize her family. As she panics and lashes out, the police stop them when they suspect something suspicious. While Rajesh manages to send Vidya ahead, he and Radhika are detained, landing in jail until Sakhi (Chinmayee Salvi) comes to their rescue. At the hospital, Vidya delivers her first baby, and the family celebrates, anxiously awaiting the arrival of the twin. However, their joy is cut short when the nurse announces the baby is stillborn. As the family grieves, the Wagles are shocked when a glimmer of hope appears.

Will Vidya and Manoj (Vipul Deshpande) see both their twins survive, or will they face a heartbreaking loss?