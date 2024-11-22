Krishna Bharadwaj takes a brave step and goes bald as he gears up for his role as Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Mumbai, November 22, 2024: Bringing iconic characters to life is no small feat—it requires passion, dedication, and sometimes, bold sacrifices. Krishna Bharadwaj, stepping back into the shoes of the legendary Tenali Rama, has once again shown his commitment to the role by shaving his head to achieve the character’s authentic bald look.

As the shoot for the much-anticipated return begins, audiences eagerly await the revival of Tenali Rama’s timeless wit, wisdom, and charm. Krishna’s transformation has not only brought authenticity to the character but also reaffirmed his deep connection to the role.

Krishna Bharadwaj, who is all set to step into the shoes of Tenali once again, shared, “I come from a Brahmin family, and we are not allowed to shave our head unless there’s a tragedy at home. I remember when I got bald for the first season, I hadn’t told my family about it when I took the step. It was only when the shoot was about to start that I told them. My mom, reacted, saying, ‘This is inauspicious!’, but she also understood I was committed to my work and supported me in the decision.”

Krishna continued, “This time I am finding it difficult to sleep at night because of the friction between my head and the pillow and it feels itchy and weird since I have shaved my head. Also, my look has changed completely. Your appearance is such a big part of your persona, especially for an actor. When the first season ended, I tried growing my hair back, but it didn’t return as thick as before. This time, going bald felt harder because I had worked so hard to regrow and maintain my hair. Still, I always convince myself that I look handsome even after being bald!”.

Krishna’s dedication highlights the lengths he has gone to in bringing Tenali Rama back to life, and fans can look forward to reliving the timeless wit and wisdom of Tenali Rama during its much-anticipated return.

Tune in to watch Tenali Rama at 8PM on Sony SAB this December