Locomotive Global Media Acquires India Exclusive Rights for All3Media International’s ‘Boat Story’

Mumbai, India 18th July, 2024: Locomotive Global Media, an international production company based in Mumbai, is thrilled to announce that it has acquired the exclusive India rights to adapt UK distributor All3Media International’s award-winning series ‘Boat Story’. The show will be adapted for India by Mayank Sharma who is known for creating, writing, and directing three seasons of the gripping hit Prime Video Original series ‘Breathe’. The show will be produced by Locomotive Global Media for the Indian market. This adaptation further emphasizes the company’s dedication to bringing top-tier talent and compelling stories to the forefront for Indian audiences.
Originally released in 2023, Boat Story was commissioned by BBC One, UK and Amazon Freevee, US Germany. The 6×60’ thriller was written by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by the award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media production company), in association with All3Media International. This thriller with a darkly comic heart has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping and innovative storytelling.
After having successfully adapted Ray Donovan for Netflix India, Locomotive Global Media continues to make it a priority to bring premium international formats to the Indian audience.
Speaking on the acquisition, Roshni Ghosh, Producer at Locomotive Global Media said “We at Locomotive Global Media take enormous satisfaction in our ability to adapt international formats to suit the Indian audience. We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Boat Story’ to India. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds in India and our partners at All3Media International to present stories that defy formulaic narratives and deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience.”
Jaenani Netra, VP, Sales Finished & Formats (Asia) at All3Media International expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, “Locomotive Global Media’s partnership with All3Media International presents such exciting times for India as this is our first scripted format deal together. It is a great choice of show, as Boat Story doubles up as a gripping thriller and as a darkly comic drama. With Mayank Sharma and Locomotive Global Media leading this adaptation, we are looking forward to seeing Boat Story take definite shape with the best on board!”
Adding further, showrunner and director, Mayank Sharma said, “I am really happy to be working on the adaptation of ‘Boat Story’. It is a fun, madly entertaining show with relatable yet quirky characters that keep you hooked until the end. While we aim to preserve the original’s essence, we are excited to infuse local flavour and fresh perspectives into our version that packs the show with action, humour and thrills specifically tailored for the Indian viewer.”