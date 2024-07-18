Locomotive Global Media Acquires India Exclusive Rights for All3Media International’s ‘Boat Story’

Mumbai, India 18th July, 2024: Locomotive Global Media, an international production company based in Mumbai, is thrilled to announce that it has acquired the exclusive India rights to adapt UK distributor All3Media International’s award-winning series ‘Boat Story’. The show will be adapted for India by Mayank Sharma who is known for creating, writing, and directing three seasons of the gripping hit Prime Video Original series ‘Breathe’. The show will be produced by Locomotive Global Media for the Indian market. This adaptation further emphasizes the company’s dedication to bringing top-tier talent and compelling stories to the forefront for Indian audiences.

Originally released in 2023, Boat Story was commissioned by BBC One, UK and Amazon Freevee, US Germany. The 6×60’ thriller was written by Harry and Jack Williams and produced by the award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media production company), in association with All3Media International. This thriller with a darkly comic heart has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping and innovative storytelling.

After having successfully adapted Ray Donovan for Netflix India, Locomotive Global Media continues to make it a priority to bring premium international formats to the Indian audience.