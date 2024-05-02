Delhi, May 02, 2024 – Celebrated singer-songwriter Lokesh Garg has announced the launch date of his new song “Ram ko Laane wale aayenge.” The song which is a tribute to the leaders behind the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be released across digital platforms. The release date is May 4th, 2024. Lokesh Garg and Manndakini Bora have collaborated and sung this new devotional song together.

Produced by Garg’s Days n Days Films Entertainment and Bora’s Manndakini Productions, “Ram ko Laane wale aayenge” blends traditional Hindu spiritual poetry with contemporary musical arrangements. The profound lyrics convey a message that those who turned the dream of the Ram Mandir into a reality through strength of conviction will be rewarded with another term in power.

“This song is an ode to the leaders who turned the dream of the Ram Mandir into a reality after centuries. With this song, we hope to inspire the public to have faith that the forces who accomplished this historic milestone will be able to solve other national challenges,” said Garg. The music video was filmed at the divine and spiritual places of Uttarakhand and features breathtaking shots of the magnificent mandir. It also celebrates Hindu dharma through opulent costumes, classical dance performances, and instrumentation.

Music enthusiasts and political observers are eagerly awaiting the full release of “Ram ko Laane wale aayenge” on May 4th across YouTube, music streaming platforms, and Lokesh Garg’s YouTube channel.