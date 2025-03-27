Lone Wolves Will Have NY Premiere at the Marvels of Media Film Festival on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m.

New York, NY, March 27, 2025 — The comedy feature Lone Wolves will screen at the prestigious Marvels of Media Film Festival on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 PM in the Redstone Theatre at the Museum of the Moving Image. Lone Wolves is an Indie Feature directed by the Emmy and Peabody award winning filmmaker, Ryan Cunningham and starring and co-written by Kennedy Center award winner and Austin Film Festival Top 25 Screenwriters to Watch, Matt Foss, and Tony Nominee, Cora Vander Broek about a single, pragmatic forty-something who recruits the eclectic guy she didn’t go to prom with back in high school to be her D-I-Y sperm donor, but learns that he’s Autistic and navigating some significant mental health issues, turning her carefully planned hopes upside down in one crazy weekend in Toledo, Ohio.

The film was inspired by the experiences of Gen X women foregoing expensive IVF treatments and sperm banks in search of more affordable and safe ways to find volunteer sperm donors and take their fertility journeys into their own hands. These stories struck a chord with co-writer and lead Actress, Cora Vander Broek; Director, Ryan Cunningham; and Producer, Heidi-Marie Ferren, who all had their own connection to that journey, along with Matt’s experience as an adult living with Autism.

Excited about Lone Wolves’ potential to explore fertility and aging from a nuanced and comedic angle they crafted a story that also dives into friendship and shared anxieties over belonging and acceptance. Foss stated that, “As a person with Autism, I was particularly thrilled to also tell a story around neurodiversity and those Gen X’ers discovering how their brains worked when they grew up in a system and time without the tools or interest in investigating who and how they were.”

So, with a diverse, female-led team of first-time filmmakers who grew up loving 90’s era, grassroots features shot on shoestring budgets, the team embarked on making a passion project of their own with an ambitiously small budget and homegrown resources. Their budget was a mere twenty thousand dollars in an indie film market of projects that average at least ten to fifty times that number. “We feel this model honors the true meaning of ‘independent’ film, ” says co-writer and lead actress, Cora Vander Broek, “There’s nothing like creating and collaborating with like-minded artists you trust. There was so much love in the room that it made working within our constraints less of a burden and more of an enticing challenge that galvanized the process.”

The Marvels of Media Film Festival is part of the Museum of the Moving Image’s initiative to promote and expand the accessibility efforts for autistic visitors through the creation of the MoMi Visual Story Guide, a sensory relief space in the Media Lab. This year’s festival was organized by MoMI’s Associate Curator of Public Programs Tiffany Joy Butler, MoMI’s Director of Education Leonardo Santana-Zubieta, Access Consultant Miranda Lee, Tour Consultant Sachar Mathias, and MoMI Intern Alex Poppe, with the Marvels of Media Steering Committee: filmmaker and playwright Jackson Tucker-Meyer, President and Founder of Strokes of Genius, Inc. Rosa Martínez, and Film Event Accessibility Consultant and Producer Yaara Kedem.

Lone Wolves is honored to be a part of the Marvels of Media Film Festival programming and their commitment to highlighting and supporting neurodivergent stories, filmmakers and viewing experiences.