Love, Betrayal, and Revenge Take Center Stage in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyar’ – Trailer Now Available

Debutans Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu will be a part of the upcoming tale of love, dhoka, and revenge – Thukra Ke Mera Pyar set to stream from 22nd November 2024 exclusively only on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai, November 14, 2024: Mohabbat Se Badle Tak Ka Safar “Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar,” a gripping new revenge saga that brings the pulse of India’s heartland to the screen. Set against the backdrop of caste and class struggles, this tale of love, betrayal, and revenge will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The show weaves a powerful narrative, where romance turns into vengeance, and betrayal drives the quest for redemption.

As Kuldeep (Dhaval Thakur), a brilliant young man from a lower-class family, falls for the fearless Shanvika (Sanchita Basu) from the influential Chouhan family, their love is shattered by societal pressures, leading to devastating consequences. The series is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, from 22nd November 2024 onwards. How far can someone go for their love?

Created and produced by Sachin Pandey, directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath, and written by Kamal Pandey this unusual tale of chase and love stars promising newcomers like Dhaval Thakur and Sanchita Basu alongside popular actors like Aniruddha Dave and Kapil Kanpuriya in pivotal roles.