Maghizhan Takes Home the Title in Zee Tamil’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale Showdown

Chennai, October 21, 2024: Zee Tamil’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most popular singing shows in the Tamil television industry, with a dedicated fan base. This season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors Season 4 has been a massive hit, drawing in audiences with its captivating performances. As the show headed towards its grand finale, excitement was at its peak. The top six talented contestants, who made it to the final stage through sheer dedication and musical prowess, competed for the prestigious title yesterday. The grand finale was aired live on October 20th, at 3:30 PM, on Zee Tamil.

Hosted by the charismatic anchors Archana Chandhoke, RJ vijay and judged by esteemed playback singers Prakash, Karthik, and Saindhavi, this season has been an inspiring journey of musical brilliance. The top six finalists – Maghizhan, Swetha, Sarath Charles, Aman Shaka, Saran, and Veerapandi – wowed audiences with their exceptional talent and gave their best performances in the thrilling grand finale.

This season once again introduced incredible new talent to the Tamil music industry. The outstanding performances of the contestants went viral on social media, capturing the hearts of music lovers everywhere. The audience eagerly awaited the announcement of the winner, and the wait finally came to an end with the finale aired live on Zee Tamil.

Renowned music director Harris Jayaraj was invited as the chief guest, and his presence took the show to the next level. The six finalists gave their best in the finale, and the winner and runners-up were decided based on a combination of judges’ scores and audience votes during the live performance.

Maghizhan was crowned the winner, taking home the title and the ₹10 lakh prize amount. Swetha was named the runner-up, while Veerapandi, an auto driver from Villupuram, secured third place. Saran was awarded the ‘People’s Favorite Contestant’ and finished in fourth place.

With Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Senior Season 4 coming to an end, Zee Tamil has successfully introduced talented singers to the industry. However, the search for new talent continues as the channel has conducted auditions all over Tamil Nadu for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 4. To know more, stay tuned to Zee Tamil!

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is making its way to your television screens soon. Stay tuned to Zee Tamil and be part of the next incredible musical journey!