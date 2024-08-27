Maitari Bhanushali’s Debut Scene in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya Marks a New Milestone with a Thrilling Bike Ride

Life often offers us unique opportunities to step into uncharted territory. For Maitari Bhanushali, who plays Tina in Sun Neo’s show Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, this sequence is a testament to this very notion. This new experience is not just a career milestone but a moment where she gets to embrace the thrill of exploring something she has never done before.

Maitari Bhanushali reflects on her first challenge while shooting, saying, “My character Tina in the show has an entry scene where she rides a bike, which perfectly aligns with her personality. She is this amazing strong headed girl and is not scared of challenges. For me, this was a significant challenge since I have never learned how to ride. The emotions I felt at that moment were a mix of excitement and nervousness—it was a rush of feelings, like a rollercoaster.”

She added, “The first time I learned to ride was on the sets of Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, which gave me the opportunity to ride and kickstarted my real-life experience. When I first tried to ride, I got small scratches on my body. But I didn’t give up. I tried again and again, and after a few attempts, I finally did it successfully. This memory holds a special place in my heart. This memory holds a special place in my heart. Tina, my character, is strong-headed, diligent, and spontaneous—qualities that allow me to explore different perspectives. I believe the audience will enjoy her strong-willed approach, which is my favorite part of her character. I hope viewers see Tina as bold and lively as I do!”

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya is a heartfelt family drama that follows Vaishnavi (played by Brinda Dahal), an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya (portrayed by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) as her mother. In the recent episode we saw Vaishnaviinformed the police commissioner that she is alive and that the family members are innocent. Kartik embraces Vaishnavi in front of everyone, while Tina, worried that her secret will be exposed, vows not to give up. What will happen next?

