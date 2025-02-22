Making History: India’s Very Own Music Stars Natania And Subhi Collaborate With Cardi B And DJ Khaled For Smurfs Lead Single

India, 22nd February 2025 – In a landmark achievement for Indian music’s global presence, celebrated artists Subhi and Natania have joined forces with Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Khaled and hip-hop icon Cardi B on ‘Higher Love’, the captivating lead single from the soundtrack of Paramount Animation’s eagerly awaited SMURFS film. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in South Asian representation within mainstream Western entertainment, notably featuring the first-ever Punjabi Indian song in a major Hollywood animated feature.

This groundbreaking collaboration, seamlessly blending the vibrant dynamism of South Asian music with contemporary global sounds, arrives at a moment of unprecedented international acclaim for Indian music. Created by DESI TRILL, an innovative music label purely focusing on Indian heritage globally distributed by Universal Music Group, ‘Higher Love’ exemplifies the label’s commitment to revolutionizing the global music landscape by forging a distinctive fusion of Hip-Hop, R&B and South Asian musical traditions.

The innovative track, ingeniously remaking Belinda Carlisle’s ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’ with DESI TRILL’s very own, Natania’s English vocals juxtaposed against an all-Punjabi hook performed by singer-songwriter, Subhi. ‘Higher Love’ represents a monumental cultural confluence, harmonizing mainstream hip-hop sensibilities with authentic South Asian musical elements. The song’s debut coincides with the release of the film’s trailer, which has already generated considerable excitement, featuring Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette.

DJ Khaled states, “I’m excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration. Growing up I remember always watching the Smurfs. It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. I’m excited to work alongside Cardi B, Natania & Subhi on “Higher Love” for this monumental movie soundtrack. It’s inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world”

Natania states, “Higher Love is magnetic energy about knowing and celebrating what you bring to the table, it’s self-belief and confidence in who you truly are and wanting to share that frequency with the world. I’m so excited to be a part of putting out something so joyful into the universe, representing my roots and my culture alongside such incredible artists.”

Subhi states, “I’m incredibly grateful and beyond excited to be part of this global soundtrack alongside such amazing artists – DESI TRILL, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, & Natania. It’s an honor to bring my Punjabi roots to this celebratory track and represent my Indian heritage on such a big stage. Music is a universal language, and I can’t wait for the world to experience the energy and joy we’ve created together!”

Shabz Naqvi, Founder, DESI TRILL states, “At Desi Trill, we’re committed to pushing boundaries and creating a new soundscape that celebrates the richness of South Asian musical traditions. ‘Higher Love’ showcases the power of cultural fusion, proving that music truly is a universal language. This collaboration allows us to amplify South Asian voices and Punjabi dialect specifically on a massive platform and introduce our music to a whole new generation of fans. This is just the beginning of a musical revolution.”