Malaika Arora says ‘My heart is full’ after receiving all the love on her 50th birthday

Mumbai Oct 26: Actress Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday on Thursday in the presence of sister Amrita Arora, son Arhaan Khan, and other loved ones.

Overwhelmed by all the love, Malaika revealed that her ‘heart is full’. In the glimpses from the birthday celebration posted by her on social media, Malaika was seen cutting the cake, grooving with her pals, and playing some fun games.

Expressing her delight, she wrote the caption, “My heart is full (red heart emoji) Thank you all for the love, the wishes, and for making my 50th truly special. A special thank you to the wonderful people who helped me plan and create such a beautiful celebration @amuaroraofficial @shaklad @naureen.abdullah @gaurav.s.batra @popgoestheliesel @rituberi @jolene.goa @escapegoa and to my friends who celebrated with me — I couldn’t have asked for more! (Sparkle and red heart emojis) (sic).”

Filmmaker Karan Johar used social media to wish Malaika Arora on her special day.

Calling her “the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar,” KJo penned, “I love you so much @malaikaaroraofficial … happy birthday to the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar!!!! So many memories Malla…. And so many to yet be created have a blessed decade !!!!.(sic).”

Additionally, Malaika’s former boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, also shared a heartfelt note for her on her birthday. He posted a sun-kissed photo of Malaika from Paris with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

Arjun wished her using the following words, “Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial Keeping soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking…(sic).”

For the unaware, Malaika and Arjun dated for around six years before going their separate ways.

Arjun confirmed the breakup last year during the promotions of his film “Singham Again.” When movie buffs brought up Malaika’s name during an interaction, Arjun jokingly replied, “Nahi nahi, abhi single hun”.

–IANS