Malaika Arora’s Funny Jibe at Geeta Kapur’s Super Dancer Team Leaves Everyone in Splits

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to premiere its much-awaited dance format, India’s Best Dancer vs. Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan, on November 16th at 7:30 PM. The show, hosted by Harsh Limbachiyaa, will see Team Owners – Malaika Arora rooting for the dynamic talent of India’s Best Dancer while Geeta Kapur supports the young prodigies of Super Dancer, as they go head-to-head in the ultimate dance showdown. With ‘Lord of Dance’: Remo D’Souza, at the helm of this Judges’ panel, the show will spotlight twelve exceptional dancers—six from India’s Best Dancer and six from Super Dancer—who will be divided into two rival teams, each led by three renowned choreographers.

But the competition will heat up as Remo D’Souza throws a unique challenge to the two rival teams: a Song Challenge. The twist? While the song is chosen by Remo, the choreography and a fresh interpretation of the song are entirely in the hands of the contestants. The results are nothing short of mind-blowing!

Vivek and Akina took to the stage with their powerful performance on the track “Bezubaan”, bringing an unexpected twist by incorporating sand into their routine. Remo D’Souza, who is known for his innovative choreography, couldn’t contain his admiration. “Frankly speaking, when I saw sand at the start, I thought, ‘Yeh toh har reality show mein aa hi jata hai,’ but I had no idea you’d use it like this. Akina, you were Yudh Bhoomi and Vivek, you were Rakt (blood) and the way you combined those elements was simply beautiful! Beautiful thought, beautiful execution; the way you used sand, it was beyond imagination. When I saw the sand boiling on the beat, my hair stood on end. This is what a champion’s tashaan is all about! If it’s not like this, it’s not worth it!”.

Malaika Arora was equally impressed, adding, “When you look at Akina, you wouldn’t expect her to be able to do all of that, but it was amazing. I always feel super proud to be a part of India’s Best Dancer family.” Even Geeta Kapur, supporting the opposing team, couldn’t hold back her admiration. “Vivek, competition aside, come here. I want to give you a hug,” she said, before continuing, “Visually, this was so impactful. I want to apologize to my team, but this was truly a showstopper. Welcome to the biggest stage of dancing on Sony Entertainment Television.”

Next up were Vaibhav and Pari, who took the challenge head-on with their quirky performance on “Chunariya Lehraayi”. The duo, known for their playful energy, added a hilarious twist to the classic song, leaving the judges in splits. Remo D’Souza couldn’t stop laughing after their performance and said “Vaibhav, you always think outside the box. I never imagined laughing while this song plays. I was just talking about Vivek’s creativity, but you, you think in terms of comedy, superb! And Pari, your expressions were so sweet, and your steps were just brilliant. Making people laugh – that’s an art.”

Malaika, being the teekhi churi she is, said, “But was this enough? I think you’ve also found a new way, Remo Sir ko makhan lagaane ka! Let’s just be honest, jo IBD ne kiya hai, matlab who kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Its first time on Indian television, a first time thought, first time execution …. So all of this should be taken into consideration.” she concluded.

The competition between the two teams has been fierce, but one thing is clear, IBD vs SD: Champions Ka Tashan is turning out to be an epic showdown full of creativity, surprises, and non-stop entertainment. Tune in on November 16th at 7:30 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television!