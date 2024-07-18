MARS Cosmetics Collaborates with TVF’s Girliyapa for Captivating Web Series “Sisters”

New Delhi, 18 July, 2024: MARS Cosmetics is thrilled to announce its collaboration with TVF’s Girliyapa, India’s leading women-centric entertainment channel, for their highly anticipated web series “Sisters”. The series consists of 13 episodes and has premiered on Girliyapa’s YouTube channel, which showcases an impressive 4.88 million subscribers.

“Sisters” is a captivating slice-of-life narrative that authentically portrays the journey of two sisters, Antara and Mahi. This series vividly captures the relatable, real, and humorous experiences of women as they navigate through life together. Antara and Mahi’s journey resonates deeply with audiences, offering a personal glimpse into the complexities and joys of sisterhood.

MARS Cosmetics enriches the storyline by empowering Antara and Mahi with products that cater to their distinct beauty preferences and lifestyles. The series vividly illustrates how MARS Cosmetics’ affordable, innovative, and trend-setting beauty products seamlessly integrate into the lives of the two sisters, enhancing their individuality and reflecting their personal styles with each application.

The show has already garnered significant attention, with each episode raking in over 1 Million views, and delving into the everyday lives of women, showcasing their triumphs, challenges, and unique perspectives.

The series promises to be a heartfelt and engaging narrative that resonates deeply with its audience, continuing the legacy of high-quality, relatable content that TVF is known for.