Meet Bollywood Star Kartik Aaryan at R CITY, Ghatkopar (W)– Special Appearance to Promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the Release of Its New Song!

Mumbai, October 30, 2024: R CITY, Ghatkopar (W), is thrilled to host a special event with Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan, who will be meeting fans today at 6:00 p.m. in the R CITY Mall’s Courtyard. This exclusive meet-and-greet offers fans a chance to interact with Kartik as he promotes his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, hitting cinemas this November, and celebrates the release of its new song, now available on all major streaming platforms.

As part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotions, Kartik Aaryan will talk about the character “Rooh Baba” and share some anecdotes from the exciting journey behind the film’s production. The movie, directed by Anees Bazmee, combines horror and humor, creating a cinematic experience that builds on the success of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Fans can also look forward to hearing more about the new song, which captures the film’s thrilling and haunting essence, setting the tone for its upcoming release.

“We’re excited to welcome Kartik Aaryan to R CITY Mall and to give his fans a memorable experience with this exclusive event,” said Sanya Runwal, Retail Director at Runwal Realty. “This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to celebrate the launch of the new song and get a glimpse of what’s in store with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

Event Details:

Date: October 30, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Courtyard, R CITY, Ghatkopar (W)

Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Kartik Aaryan, learn more about his latest project, and celebrate the release of the new song that has already started to captivate audiences across the country!