Neetu Kapoor wishes daughter Riddhima Kapoor ‘Happy 20th’ with Bharat Sahni

Mumbai, Jan 25: Actress Neetu Kapoor penned a lovely wish for her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni as they completed 20 years of marital bliss.

Resharing Riddhima’s anniversary post for Bharat on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Neetu wrote, “Happy 20th my loves (pink hearts and evil eye emojis) Wishing you both love happiness togetherness forever god bless (Folded hands and flower emoji) (sic)”.

For those who do not know, Riddhima got married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni back in 2006. The couple is now proud parents to a daughter, Samara Sahni, whom they welcomed in 2011.

Earlier, Riddhima also marked 2 decades of love, growth, and togetherness with her husband with a special social media post.

Uploading a throwback video from her wedding that features her late father Rishi Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima wrote on her IG, “Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers. Everything I have today began with them. (sic)”.

Showering love on her husband, she added, “And in you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love. Even now after all these years, the life we’ve built together still brings that same smile to my face. 20 years of love, growth and togetherness. Still choosing you every single day. POV: The sehra said, “I’m not leaving.” Happy anniversary to us (red heart and hug emojis) 25/01/06.”

In the meantime, Neetu and Riddhima will also be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ashish R. Mohan’s “Dadi Ki Shaadi”.

The project, which marks Riddhima’s Bollywood debut, will also feature comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma, as the lead.

–IANS