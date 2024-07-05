Nidhi Bhanushali on the Most Difficult Scene for Amazon miniTV’s Sisterhood: We Were Emotionally Overwhelmed

5th July Mumbai, 2024: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, has been making waves with its recently released teenage school drama, Sisterhood. Set in an all-girls convent school named S.I.S.T.R.S., the series focuses on the lives of four friends: Zoya, Nikita, Ann, and Gargee. As they traverse the hurdles of adolescence, they establish profound bonds, face personal struggles, and discover their true personalities. From a compelling storyline, coupled with rich character development, to an accurate depiction of the highs and lows of school life, the series makes for a riveting watch that appeals to viewers of all ages. Sisterhood boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Anvesha Vij, Bhagyashree Limaye, Nitya Mathur, and Nidhi Bhanushali in key roles.

Nidhi Bhanushali, who essays the role of Gargi in the series, shared how she could relate to her character on a personal level, saying, “Much like Gargi, I have never been a part of a girl gang. I’ve only ever had boys as friends. But I feel fortunate to have found an awesome girl gang through Sisterhood. Anvesha, Bhagyashree, and Nitya are not only extremely beautiful human beings but also incredibly talented actors. I can’t stress enough how effortless these girls are on screen. They have made my journey enriching and unforgettable. I believe the off-screen camaraderie we formed on the sets of Sisterhood, has effectively translated on screen too.”

Nidhi further shed light on the most difficult scene to work on during the shoot. She revealed, “The most difficult scene that I shot in Sisterhood was the climax scene of the fifth episode – where an emotional Gargi calls her dad and expresses why she wants to stay back. It was a challenging scene because it was not only our last day of shoot at St Andrews but also one of the concluding scenes for the series. All of us were emotionally overwhelmed, a lot of us even shed some happy tears. Overall, it was a sweetly painful kind of a day.”