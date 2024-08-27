On International Dog Day, &TV actors celebrate their special bonds with rescued dogs

Dogs are often referred to as ‘man’s best friend’ due to their unwavering affection, a fact continuously demonstrated by our four-legged companions. On this International Dog Day, &TV actors and passionate dog lovers share their touching stories of rescuing and caring for stray dogs. Among them are Tejaswini Singh, essaying the title role in Bheema, Ashutosh Kulkarni (Krishan Bihari Vajpayee, Atal), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) and Soma Rathod (Ammaji, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai). Tejaswini Singh, who plays the title role in the newly launched show Bheema shares, “I’ve always loved dogs and had asked my parents for a puppy. However, recently I met a charming stray puppy who instantly captured my heart. He approached me and started playfully nudging my leg, creating an immediate bond. I named him Tyson because of his agility and cuteness. We spent many afternoons together playing with a ball and exploring parks. I eventually brought him home, and now my family takes care of him and loves him even more than I do (laughs).” Ashutosh Kulkarni, known for his role as Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in Atal shares, “Adopting a stray dog has been one of the most fulfilling decisions I have ever made. The bond with a stray is uniquely special, rooted in trust, love, and mutual care. There was a dog in my building whom I named ‘Shero.’ He was always nearby, wagging his tail whenever I passed by. Although he didn’t have a home, his warm and gentle nature drew me to him. I began by feeding him regularly, and soon, he became an integral part of my life. It wasn’t just about providing food and shelter; it was about forging a meaningful connection. We spent each day together, going for walks and enjoying each other’s company. Shero is more than a pet; he’s a loyal friend who offers unconditional love. Caring for him has deepened my understanding of compassion and the simple joys of life. Our bond is irreplaceable, and I am thankful every day for the love he brings into my life.”

Himani Shivpuri, who plays Katori Amma in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “A furry friend can brighten our day with just a wag and a cuddle. While pedigree pets often receive care, stray dogs also need food, protection, and shelter. On the sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, I’ve adopted and cared for stray dogs, providing them with food, water, shelter, and basic veterinary care for six years. I’ve named them ‘Jenny,’ ‘Tiger,’ and ‘Scotty.’ Even when I’m away, I make sure they’re well looked after. At home, I also regularly feed two stray dogs, offering them a special weekly menu of oats, sweet potatoes, eggs, rice, and meats.” Soma Rathod, recognized for her role as Amma Ji in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “My love for animals has been unwavering since childhood, nurtured by my father’s passion for them. I have rescued and cared for many animals, including birds, rabbits, cats, and dogs. Currently, I live with five pets, each with a unique story. It all began with rescuing three dogs: Gentle, Shero, and Sonu. My son Arjun and I ensure our pets receive excellent care, including a special garden area just for them. Caring for animals requires minimal effort but yields great rewards, fostering compassion, responsibility, and positivity. Even on the set of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai,’ I have welcomed stray dogs into my care, treating them as family. Over the past nine years, these dogs have formed deep bonds with me, and I make sure they have everything they need—food, water, shelter, and veterinary care.”

