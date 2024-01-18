On National Start-up Day, Amazon miniTV embarks on an inspiring coming-of-age story with Hustlers- Jugad Ka Khel

Mumbai, 18 January 2023: Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service has earned a reputation for constantly pushing the envelope through its diverse content repertoire spanning multiple genres. Taking the same a step forward, the service today, on National Start-up Day, announced its latest entrepreneurial drama Hustlers- Jugad Ka Khel with a riveting teaser. Set in 2010, the show will highlight the intricacies of the start-up boom witnessed in the city that never sleeps, Mumbai, focusing on the lives of entrepreneurs.

Produced by Rainshine Entertainment and directed by Harsh Dedhia, this story is driven by both the complexities and the desire for recognition in life. The teaser reveals Sanjay taking an unexpected twist and decides to change his life surprisingly. Set against the backdrop of the bustling city of Mumbai, the show chronicles the remarkable journey of an ambitious and street-smart boy who tries to break the shackles of the traditions imposed by his elder brother. Hustlers- Jugaad Ka Khel will feature Vishal Vashishtha, Anjali Barot, Maharshi Dave, Anurag Arora, and Samir Kochhar in pivotal roles.

Talking about the series, Aruna Daryanani, Director and Business Head at Amazon miniTV, shared, “Hustlers – Jugaad ka Khel is an ode to youngsters who are willing to challenge the norms and write their success story. Through the show, we aim to drive relatability with today’s aspirational audience and strike a chord with their thought processes. The entrepreneurial narrative, relatable characters are reminiscent of the current generation and that’s what the show aims to bring forth.”

Hustlers- Jugad Ka Khel will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV for absolutely free, accessible with the click-of-a-button on Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV