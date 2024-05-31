On Superstar Singer 3, Devansriya’s sweet gesture leaves everyone emotional

This Saturday, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids’ singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer 3,’ will bring viewers a special episode titled ‘Second Inning’, celebrating grandparents and their endless love. With a mesmerizing blend of soulful songs and heartwarming stories, this episode will also welcome renowned actress and film producer Divya Khosla, who will be coming to promote her upcoming film, ‘Savi’.

But it will be 13-year-old Devansriya K. from Kozhikode, Kerala, representing Team Mohd Danish, who will captivate everyone with her rendition of the song – ‘Aisa Kyun Maa’ from the movie ‘Neerja’. Before her performance, Captain Salman Ali made a sweet revelation about Devansriya and how she had requested her parents to adopt Nani ji, who had come during the “Mother’s Day Special” episode. Devansriya has also innocently mentioned to her parents that she will take care of Nani ji with her pocket money, leaving everyone in awe of her pure heart.

Mesmerized by the performance, an emotionally moved Divya Khosla shared, “Recently, I had gone to Delhi for my movie promotions, so I took some time out and went to meet my grandmother. It was so emotional when you meet and spend time with your grandparents. That feeling is just so amazing and I am glad to be on this show as it is celebrating grandparents today. I’d like to hug Devansriya for her wonderful performance. And, what she did for her Nani at such a young age is so beautiful; she truly inspires us all. God bless you with everything that you wish for, and I am sure you will make your family proud.” Adding to the compliments, Super Judge Neha Kakkar says, “This performance was beyond my imagination. It was so pure, and you were singing with such perfection, I am proud of you. I have never made this comment before, but this was a legendary performance. Keep it up.”

