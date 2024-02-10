Pop Sensation, Izza Releases New Single 1-800-Situationship On February 9th, 2024

Feb 10, 2024, Los Angeles, CA — Pop artist Izza released her latest single, ‘1-800-SITUATIONSHIP,’ on Friday, February 9th. As the world gears up for the month of love, Izza’s fiery lyrics and infectious beats promise to capture the essence of modern romance, making it a perfect addition to any February new music playlist.

Whether you find yourself in a committed relationship or navigating the complexities of modern dating, ‘1-800-SITUATIONSHIP’ delivers a narrative that is not only relatable but also irresistibly catchy. To hear the track, listen HERE. The song’s magnetic blend of energetic beats and compelling lyrics is poised to resonate with listeners, making it an anthem for those navigating the ups and downs of contemporary love.

‘There’s so much pressure to define your relationship around Valentine’s Day. I wanted to make a fun, upbeat track for anyone who’s in a ‘situationship’ or ‘it’s complicated’ vibe, and to let them know they’re not alone,” said Izza. “I hope listeners will sing along and share with anyone else who’s still figuring it out this February 14th.”

About Izza:

Izza is a dynamic pop artist recognized for her bold and authentic approach to music. With a commitment to Izza – hailed by Genius as this “digital generation’s superstar” – encourages listeners to find freedom in being themselves, even if that means going against social normalcy.

‘Galaxy’ is a true rebirth of the USC music grad, unlocking her authentic voice in a sassy, energetic, and major Bad B*tch Energy way! Catching the attention of Tinder, the NY post, and women worldwide; the internet cannot get enough of Izza’s cheeky humor and bold moves.

Izza prides herself on creating music that encourages everyone and anyone to focus on self-love and normalize vulnerability. Izza is also an advocate for mental health and has performed at 320 Festival, alongside artists like Chris Martin of Coldplay, Elohim, and Social House. Izza has an impressive background, having opened for Maroon 5 and ONEREPUBLIC at the Audacy’s We Can Survive 2023 concert. Her electro pop sound is reminiscent of Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Halsey-ensuring broad appeal. If you’re looking to feature an up-and-coming artist with a fresh sound, “1-800-Situationship” is your answer.