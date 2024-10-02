Pregnant Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS how she’s balancing shooting for Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya while taking care of herself: I often need assistance because…

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee needs no introduction. She has won hearts with several shows and is currently captivating audiences as Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in Sun Neo’s Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya. This marks Devoleena’s first time portraying a Goddess, and her performance is receiving widespread praise. The talented actress is also preparing for a new chapter in her life, as she is soon to embrace motherhood. Yes, Devoleena is pregnant and expecting her first child. While many might take a break for self-care, she continues working and shooting for the show to entertain her fans.

Recently, Devoleena opened up about how she is balancing her career while navigating life as a mom-to-be. She shared, “Even though I’m pregnant, I’ve continued shooting so that my audience can keep watching me on screen, and I can continue entertaining them. However, I have to be very careful on set, especially when climbing stairs. I often need assistance because while working, it’s equally important to take care of myself.”

The Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya actress also discussed the challenges of wearing the show’s elaborate costumes, particularly the heavy jewellery. “As I play Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in this Sun Neo show, I have to wear heavy jewellery, especially the necklace and crown, which can feel extremely burdensome when worn together. But it’s a new experience, and there’s no harm in exploring something different. I believe when people look back and remember Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya on Sun Neo, they’ll recognize me as the first to play this divine role. It becomes an identity in itself.”

Devoleena’s dedication reflects both her professional commitment and personal connection to the character. Speaking on this, she revealed, “I feel that by nature, I am quite similar to Chhathi Maiyya. Just as she takes on the fierce form of Kali Mata when angered, I too remain calm until someone deliberately tries to trouble me. But if they do, I embody the fierce spirit of Kali Mata.”

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing on Sun Neo at 7 PM from Monday to Saturday, is a heartfelt family drama centred on Vaishnavi (Brinda Dahal), an orphan who considers Chhathi Maiyya (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) her mother. The show, featuring an ensemble cast including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit, celebrates the triumph of good over evil, highlighting faith and devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who guides and protects her devotees.

