Prime Video Launches Channel K, the Premier Destination for Korean Entertainment, as an Add-On Subscription

Mumbai, November 21, 2024: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched Channel K, Interactive Media Mix, Inc. (IMX)’s premium Korean entertainment channel, as an add-on subscription. As the home to some of the most popular series, movies, K-pop concerts, and reality shows, Channel K will offer Prime members an immersive Hallyu experience with blockbuster series such as Summer Strike, Personal Taste, acclaimed movies like Our Season, Joint Security Area (JSA), and The Battle: Roar to Victory, NCT Nation and Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience, in addition to providing Indian BTS fans exclusive access to the 2024 BTS FESTA: Message from Jin, with concert footage and documentaries showcasing deep insights into the journey and artistry of these global icons.

Prime members can enjoy a diverse range of celebrated Korean content by purchasing an add-on subscription to Channel K at a monthly fee of INR 79, with a special limited-time* inaugural price of INR 1 for the first month.

“Since its launch in India, add-on subscriptions on Prime Video have served as the launchpad for several international streaming services in the country,” said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video. “Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous increase in the popularity of Korean content on Prime Video in India, including series like Marry My Husband, No Gain No Love, Jinny’s Kitchen, and more, that were loved by our customers. We are now thrilled to launch Channel K in India and give Prime members an opportunity to get an even wider selection of scripted and unscripted Korean content with this new add-on offering.” “Our mission with Channel K is to deliver premium Korean entertainment to a global audience, building cultural bridges and enhancing the viewing experience for Indian fans,” said Sohn Il-Hyung, CEO of IMX. “Post our successful collaboration in Japan, we are thrilled to work with Prime Video to launch Channel K in India as an add-on subscription, and through their reach in India, take the Hallyu wave even deeper in the country.”

Benefits of add-on subscriptions on Prime Video for Prime members include: