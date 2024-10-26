Prime Video Unveils the Official Trailer for the Original Film Culpa Tuya

The second installment of the Culpables trilogy is coming to Prime Video on December 27

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_TWESxP_DE

Prime Video unveiled today the official trailer of the highly anticipated Spanish Original film Culpa Tuya. The film will premiere exclusively in Prime Video on December 27 in 240 countries and territories worldwide as part of the Prime subscription. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/year.

Culpa Tuya brings back Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy, Hit) in the roles of Noah and Nick. Also continuing in their roles are Marta Hazas (Días mejores, Pequeñas coincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?) and Eva Ruiz. Also, joining the cast for this sequel, the well-known actress Goya Toledo (Amores perros, Veneno) as Anabel, Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN, Los herederos de la tierra) as Sofía, Álex Béjar (Élite, Al fondo hay sitio) as Briar, Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de plata) as Michael, and Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, Perfil falso) as Luca.

The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the maneuvers of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick’s mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?

Culpa Tuya has been directed by Domingo González (Culpa Mia, El Bar), who also returns as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia, 30 monedas, El bar) with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers.