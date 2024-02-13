Prime Video’s Grand Gesture of Appreciation: Watch Indian Police Force’s First Episode for Free

Following the success of the Amazon Original series Indian Police Force, Prime Video delighted fans by providing special access to the first episode of the riveting series for free on the service. The overwhelming response to the show’s adrenaline-pumping moments and impressive visuals is a testament to its widespread appeal. Offering free viewing is a way of thanking the fans who played a role in making it a massive success. The high octane series has achieved the milestone of becoming the most binge-watched first season of an Indian Original on Prime Video in the first week of its launch. The series also trended in the ‘Top 10’ titles’ list in 65 countries globally in the launch week. Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut has been nothing short of a mass entertainer with intense action sequences and power-packed performances, featuring talented actors Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. The series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.