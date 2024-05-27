MUMBAI—May 27, 2024— Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, has once again turned heads with yet another unique marketing campaign for its upcoming Amazon Original series Panchayat Season 3, launching on 28th May. Following closely on the heels of a highly successful first round of a hybrid marketing campaign undertaken for the grand unveiling of the premiere date of the series, Prime Video came up with yet another novel promotional idea. Panchayat’s iconic mascot – lauki – was seen in a new and unique avatar; as giant inflatable balloons.

This campaign highlights how brilliance often lies in simplicity, turning an underestimated vegetable into a captivating symbol that grabs everyone’s attention and generates intriguing conversations, and not just Panchayat fans. The lauki’s makeover parallels the series’ narrative, where seemingly ordinary elements take on extraordinary significance. The three-day marketing campaign, carried out from May 25 to May 27, saw these gigantic lauki-shaped inflatable balloons stamped with the Panchayat premiere date, atop taxies, roaming across Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur. These Lauki balloons were also placed in popular public locations, creating huge buzz and anticipation about Panchayat and its new season’s premiere date. From May 25th onwards, Mumbaikars spotted them at Juhu beach and Carter Road and Jaipur residents saw them at the iconic Raj Mandir movie theatre. From May 27th onwards, the balloons are featured at crowd-pulling locations of Connaught Place and South Extension in Delhi.