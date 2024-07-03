Prime Video’s Mirzapur S3 Campaign Attracts 50k Users in 24 Hours

If there’s one thing, we know about the world of Mirzapur, it’s that loyalty is prized above all else. And now fans get to prove their loyalty to Mirzapur’s very own ‘Guddu Bhaiyya’. For the release of Mirzapur Season 3, Prime Video has given fans a direct line to the show’s character through WhatsApp where they can now become his right hand!

Through a custom chatbot experience, the show’s loyal fans can speak to Guddu, complete a series of exciting missions, and immerse themselves in the show’s typical way of speaking. The bot promises a variety of AI-generated rewards – from personalized videos with Guddu Bhaiyya addressing them, to Mirzapur memes featuring themselves, and ending with a grand finale showdown featuring Guddu, Golu, and their enemy.

Mirzapur’s sophisticated foray into AI has already garnered 50 thousand users completely organically in the first 24 hours with thousands more flocking to be Guddu Bhaiyya’s Right Hand. To try out the experience for yourself, simply send a ‘Hi’ to 9324965791!

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. It boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 5.