Project U Move Finale Drops March 21: CG5’s Full-Length Film to Debut in LA on April 1

March 23, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The highly anticipated final chapter of CG5’s PROJECT U MOVE saga is almost here! Fans can look forward to the release of Part 3 on March 21, 2025, followed by the exclusive full-length film premiere in Los Angeles on April 1, 2025.

The series unfolded over the course of three episodes, with each part running between 15-20 minutes, culminating in a feature-length film of approximately 30 minutes. Directed by CG5 himself, alongside co-director and producer William Bradford, this project was strategically designed to promote CG5’s upcoming EP, U MOVE, launching March 28th, 2025, and dives into the eerie intersection of music, manipulation, and consciousness.

The final installment promises to bring even more intensity and suspense, as the chilling tale reaches its climax. PROJECT U MOVE Part 3 follows CG5’s desperate fight against a mysterious red VHS tape that has the power to ensnare the minds of anyone who watches it. With a growing sense of terror, CG5 and other unsuspecting victims fall deeper into the grip of the tape’s unseen force.

In celebration of the saga’s conclusion, CG5 will host an exclusive full trilogy premiere in Los Angeles in April.

The trailer, released on March 17, will give fans a sneak peek into the dark world of Part 3, featuring haunting visuals and teasing the twisted narrative that has captivated audiences since Part 1.

“The journey through PROJECT U MOVE has been a wild ride, and I’m beyond excited for fans to experience the conclusion. Part 3 takes things to an entirely new level, with more twists and tension than ever. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it,” shares CG5.

CG5’s collaborator and co-director of the project, William Bradford, shares, “Project U Move has been such a fun and challenging project. I love how CG5 and I collaborated on the project and kept the script open. It allowed for some really amazing things to happen while we were on set filming. The fans are in for a real treat on Part 3 and the release of the EP as we conclude this short series! The song we feature in Part 3 is my favorite one so far.”

Be sure to mark your calendars for March 21 for the full Part 3 film. The conclusion to this epic story is one you won’t want to miss!