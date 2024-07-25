Pushpa resigns from her motherly duties in Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’

Mumbai 25th July 2024: Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ takes us through the heartwarming story of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a resilient woman who has a strong determination to take on the challenges coming her way with unwavering positivity. In recent episodes, the audience witnessed how Prathana’s (Indraxi Kanijal) miscarriage has escalated tensions between her and Deepti (Garima Parihar), leading to misunderstandings and arguments.

With the growing tension between Prarthana and Deepti, Pushpa’s household has turned into a battleground, resulting in regular fights and chaos over small things. From arguments over using the bathroom to deciding what to eat, the family starts disagreeing on all matters. Eeveryone blames Pushpa for their living conditions and her unwillingness to let them move out of the chawl. Frustrated by the same, Pushpa decides to resign from being a mother, and takes a giant leap with this decision. Her stepping down from her motherly duties further leads to ultimate chaos in the house. Seeing no one taking up the responsibility of the household after Pushpa’s resignation, Prarthana decides to take charge of the house.

Will Pushpa truly distance herself from her children and their decisions?

Karuna Pandey who essays the role of Pushpa Randeria in Pushpa Impossible said “The upcoming episodes mark a major turning point in the show. Pushpa, who is known for being a supportive and present mother, has finally had enough of the constant blame game and chaos in her household. Her decision to step back from being a mother is drastic but necessary to make her kids realize the extent of distress she is going through as well. It will be interesting for viewers to see how Pushpa’s children work to get back on track and convince Pushpa to resume her role as a mother.”

