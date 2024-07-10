Pvr Inox Partners With Amazon Pay To Elevate Cinema Payments Experience Across India

National, 10 July 2024: PVR INOX Limited, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India, and Amazon Pay, the globally trusted and convenient digital payment service by Amazon, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance the payment experience for moviegoers across India. This collaboration will enable millions of consumers to make safe, fast, and seamless payments through Amazon Pay’s trusted and secure payment solutions, including UPI, Amazon Pay Balance, and Amazon Pay Later.

While all UPI transactions will be accepted, customers can also choose Amazon Pay UPI as the mode of payment across PVR INOX’s retail points of sale (POS) at Box Office & F&B and digital platforms, including mobile apps and websites. In addition to this, customers can enjoy exciting rewards using Amazon Pay across retail points of sale (POS) and digital platforms of PVR INOX. Customers will also have the option to opt for Amazon Pay Later, a convenient buy now, pay later solution, through Amazon Pay during the payment process, providing them with greater flexibility and convenience.

The roll-out of this partnership commenced in March 2024, and PVR INOX is now 100% Amazon Pay-enabled as of March 31, 2024. Amazon Pay transactions are executed through PVR INOX’s retail POS via Pine Labs EDC machines, similar to other credit and debit card transactions.